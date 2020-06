Ivey: Noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage ‘disgusting’

Monday, Governor Kay Ivey issued a statement after a noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway.

In the statement, Gov. Ivey called the display “disgusting” and said she was committed to assisting in any way possible to catch those responsible.

“I am shocked and appalled to hear of yesterday’s vile act against Bubba Wallace in Talladega – there is no place for this disgusting display of hatred in our state. Racism and threats of this nature will not be condoned nor tolerated, and I commit to assisting in any way possible to ensure that the person responsible for this is caught and punished. While the important conversation of racial reconciliation is ongoing all over our country, it is clear there is much work to do. Bubba Wallace is one of us; he is a native of Mobile and on behalf of all Alabamians, I apologize to Bubba Wallace as well as to his family and friends for the hurt this has caused and regret the mark this leaves on our state. I ask the NASCAR family to rally around Bubba and his team as they compete today and I know that there are more people who are wishing him well today than ever before.” Governor Kay Ivey

The GEICO 500, which was delayed due to rain, was scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Monday.

U.S. Attorney Jay Town said in a statement Monday morning that his office and the FBI were investigating to determine whether federal charges could be filed.

“Regardless of whether federal charges can be brought, this type of action has no place in our society,” Town said.

