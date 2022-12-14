Editor’s Note: The headline has been corrected to reflect the accurate monetary awards.

ALABAMA (WHNT) – Governor Kay Ivey has awarded grants to help provide services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims across Alabama.

The grants total roughly $7.1 million and will help provide services like safe shelter, crisis lines, counseling, referrals, advocacy and assistance in filing victims’ compensation claims.

“Domestic violence, unfortunately, continues to affect some Alabama families and residents, and they deserve to have access to quick and compassionate services to help them take steps toward recovery and prevent further abuse,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to support these organizations who help victims navigate the legal system and begin to heal.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering grants from funds from the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA participates in a wide variety of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation and water resource management.

“ADECA shares Gov. Ivey’s dedication to helping victims of domestic abuse by making sure they and those who are assisting them to have the resources they need as they rebuild their lives,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

In July 2022, Ivey awarded more than $120,000 in grants to the Crisis Services of North Alabama and the Lawrence County Domestic Violence Unit. The grants allowed the organizations to assist more victims in Jackson, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan counties.

In December 2022, grants will be given out to 19 organizations, five of which are in North Alabama. Those five are listed below:

Legal Services Alabama Inc. (Madison): $34,293

Safeplace, Inc. (Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion, Winston): $1,366,222

One Place of the Shoals (Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion, Winston): $50,593

Domestic Violence Crisis Services (Cherokee, DeKalb, Marshall): $171,143

Crisis Services of North Alabama Inc. (Jackson, Limestone, Madison, Morgan): $689,431

You can find the full list of where the ADECA grants are going on their website.