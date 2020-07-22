Governor Ivey announces statewide online driver license renewal extension

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Ivey announced Tuesday that driver license holders will now be allowed to renew online a second time during a 12-year period.

Until July 21st, 2020, license holders were limited to one online renewal every 8 years.

A part of the response to COVID-19, the agency’s driver license division has temporarily expanded its online renewal process.

Customers who renewed their license using ALEA’s online system prior to the pandemic may now renew a second time during the next four years.