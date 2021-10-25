Gov. Kay Ivey won’t require COVID-19 vaccines for state employees

FILE – In this July 29, 2020 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during a news conference in Montgomery, Ala. Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, to vote on a $1.3 billion prison construction plan proponents say will help address the state’s longstanding problems in corrections, but critics argue the troubles go much deeper and won’t be remedied with brick, mortar and bars. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey called a special session next week for lawmakers to vote on the construction plan as well as a sentencing and supervision bill. Ivey said Alabama is risking a federal takeover of the prison system. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler, File)

ALABAMA – Monday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed an executive order regarding COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The executive order calls for the State of Alabama to not impose penalties on businesses or individuals who don’t abide by federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

However, the order also said federal penalties may still apply; the state will be required to inform affected businesses or individuals that the state doesn’t approve, condone, or endorse the penalty.

The order also compels state agencies to enforce protections regarding the sharing of medical information, similar to the clarification issued by Attorney General Steve Marshall in July. Public employees can make a complaint to the Attorney General’s office if they’re compelled to share private medical information.

Contractors who do business with the state are prohibited from making a COVID-19 vaccine requirement part of a state contract; however, if required by the federal government, contractors will be required to say the state doesn’t approve, condone, or endorse the provision.

The Governor also ordered all state agencies to cooperate with the Alabama Attorney General to challenge federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates in court.

You can read the full executive order here.