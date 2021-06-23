Gov. Kay Ivey visits East Brewton to view tornado damage

EAST BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visited East Brewton Wednesday to view the damage from the EF-2 tornado during Tropical Storm Claudette.

Ivey was on the grounds walking through the damage in East Brewton, hearing the stories of those who lived through it and are dealing with the aftermath.

“It was nice to see her taking us seriously and seeing that this is a bad situation that happened quick,” one person said. “The processing of everything, it’s a lot. It’s nice to know they care, but it’s hard to know where to go from here.”

Ivey also spoke with city and local leaders about the kind of assistance they believe they will need to pick up the pieces.

“We’re a small town, we don’t have the ability to clean this mess up. If the state can help us or the federal government, we’re going to have to have some help,” East Brewton Mayor Terry Clark said.

East Brewton has already been declared a disaster area, but funding for relief efforts can’t come until the damage is assessed. Ivey is encouraging residents to contact Escambia County EMA to report their damage. That way, assistance can come.

“The more damage we have knowledge of and proof of the better we can respond,” Ivey said.

The state EMA estimates 150-200 homes being damaged. The state isn’t funded for local disasters, so reporting that damage for these victims is how relief will come. The public assistance threshold is $7.5 million in damage. The question of whether or not that threshold will be met can’t be answered yet.