Gov. Kay Ivey to those hesitant to take COVID- 19 vaccine: ‘Would I rather have the shot, or be on a ventilator?’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey is speaking out amidst worries that a wave of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy could slow down efforts to get to herd immunity in Alabama.

The governor’s comments come following new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that show Alabama is dead last in the country for vaccinations.

“Those people should just say ‘Would I rather have the shot, or be on a ventilator?'” Ivey said.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 2.5 million vaccine shots have been administered in the state. Of those, just over 1 million Alabamians have been fully vaccinated.

And while there is still work to do in getting shots into arms, Ivey said the state is making progress.

Of all those 65 years and older which is the vulnerable population, two-thirds of those have been vaccinated. And we’ve had good success with our young people on the college campuses,” Ivey said.

But for those who just refuse to get a shot, the governor says they should think about more than just themselves.