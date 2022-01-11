Gov. Kay Ivey set to deliver State of the State address

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will deliver her annual State of the State address at a joint session of the state legislature Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.

A live stream of the speech will be available above.

This is Ivey’s fifth State of the State address. Her first was delivered just months after Ivey took the reins of government following the resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley.

State of the State addresses, like State of the Union addresses given by U.S. presidents, provide an opportunity for the chief executive to lay out her agenda ahead of the annual legislative session.