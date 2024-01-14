HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for twenty-five counties ahead of the incoming winter weather that is set to affect the state within the coming days.
Here is a list of counties that fall under that state of emergency:
- Blount
- Calhoun
- Cherokee
- Cleburne
- Colbert
- Cullman
- DeKalb
- Etowah
- Fayette
- Franklin
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Lamar
- Lauderdale
- Lawrence
- Limestone
- Madison
- Marion
- Marshall
- Morgan
- Pickens
- St. Clair
- Tuscaloosa
- Walker
- Winston
A winter storm warning will go into effect on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. for much of the Tennessee Valley.
Gov. Ivey also issued the following statement regarding the incoming winter weather:
We are anticipating unusually cold temperatures in Alabama this week, so I am urging everyone to be prepared, take caution traveling and stay weather aware.Governor Kay Ivey