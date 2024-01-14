HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for twenty-five counties ahead of the incoming winter weather that is set to affect the state within the coming days.

Here is a list of counties that fall under that state of emergency:

  •  Blount
  • Calhoun
  • Cherokee
  • Cleburne
  • Colbert
  • Cullman
  • DeKalb
  • Etowah
  • Fayette
  • Franklin
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Lamar
  • Lauderdale
  • Lawrence
  • Limestone
  • Madison
  • Marion
  • Marshall
  • Morgan
  • Pickens
  • St. Clair
  • Tuscaloosa
  • Walker
  • Winston

A winter storm warning will go into effect on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. for much of the Tennessee Valley.

Gov. Ivey also issued the following statement regarding the incoming winter weather:

We are anticipating unusually cold temperatures in Alabama this week, so I am urging everyone to be prepared, take caution traveling and stay weather aware.

Governor Kay Ivey