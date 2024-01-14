HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for twenty-five counties ahead of the incoming winter weather that is set to affect the state within the coming days.

Here is a list of counties that fall under that state of emergency:

Blount

Calhoun

Cherokee

Cleburne

Colbert

Cullman

DeKalb

Etowah

Fayette

Franklin

Jackson

Jefferson

Lamar

Lauderdale

Lawrence

Limestone

Madison

Marion

Marshall

Morgan

Pickens

St. Clair

Tuscaloosa

Walker

Winston

A winter storm warning will go into effect on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. for much of the Tennessee Valley.

Gov. Ivey also issued the following statement regarding the incoming winter weather:

We are anticipating unusually cold temperatures in Alabama this week, so I am urging everyone to be prepared, take caution traveling and stay weather aware. Governor Kay Ivey