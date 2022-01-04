Gov. Kay Ivey announces new program to expand railroad connections

ALABAMA – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey says a new multimillion-dollar program will help expand rail connections across the state to upgrade economic infrastructure in the central and southern part of the state.

The proposed Alabama-USA Corridor (A-USA) rail project expansion will cost a total of $231.6 million.

“Working together with the Port in Mobile to build out our infrastructure to move the commerce for Alabama and the greater southeastern region of the country must be one of our top priorities,” said Governor Ivey. “Creating good port access to central Alabama is a key part of this initiative, and it can provide options for freight containers to reach new destinations inland, which our country has struggled with during the supply chain crisis. I am proud our state is looking ahead and investing in the Alabama-USA Corridor and the future jobs and economic opportunity it will bring.”

The first phase will include a $71.6 million initiative to lay down 280 miles of rails linking the Port of Mobile with the McCalla Intermodal Facility near Birmingham.

Phase one of the project will benefit the Port of Mobile, Etowah, Jefferson, Shelby and Washington/Mobile Counties.