Gov. Kay Ivey announces Alabama will continue helping low-income families pay for high-speed internet

ALABAMA – Gov. Kay Ivey announced an extension of the Alabama Broadband Connectivity for Students program Monday afternoon.

Ivey said a provision in the latest COVID-19 relief bill signed Sunday night allows the program to continue beyond the original end date of Dec. 30, 2020 by extending the deadline to spend funds from the CARES Act.

The Governor’s Office expects current funding will cover costs for the program through the end of the spring semester.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will continue to manage to program and is working with partner CTC Technology and Energy to notify internet service providers of the ABC for Students extension.

Gov. Ivey said she was grateful for the extended timeline to spend the CARES Act money.

“Alabama has led nationally with this innovative program via CARES Act funding to ensure that students can participate in distance-learning during the pandemic. I am extremely grateful to President Trump and Congress for including the funding extension, and most of all, I am pleased that we will continue to offer this assistance to the families who are signed up for the program. My hope is that this extension is welcome news for both parents and students during an unusual and difficult school year.” Gov. Kay Ivey

Updated information for current participants will be posted online to the ABC for Students website and by phone at (888) 212-4998.