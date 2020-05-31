Gov. Kay Ivey adds expanded version of state’s missing senior alert

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey has signed into law expanded version of Alabama’s Missing Senior Alert, now to be known as the Missing and Endangered Person Alert, effective Monday, June 1.

Currently, the Missing Senior Alert may be issued for missing citizens with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia and at risk of bodily harm or death. The newly expanded alert also will include individuals ages 18 and older who have a mental or physical disability and who are at risk of bodily harm or death.

In the past, our Alabama Fusion Center has faced the challenge of how to alert the public when a missing individual is too old to meet the criteria for an AMBER or Emergency Missing Child Alert and too young to meet the criteria for a Missing Senior Alert. We appreciate Governor Ivey and the Legislature’s support in working with us to ensure some of the state’s most vulnerable individuals who are reported missing are found as quickly as possible. Hal Taylor, ALEA’s Secretary

According to Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama, wandering is a danger for 60 percent of those living with Alzheimer’s. The organization recognizes the need to include anyone ages 18 and older who has a mental or physical disability and who is at risk of bodily harm or death in the state’s new Missing and Endangered Person Alert.

The new Missing and Endangered Person alert is one of four alerts administered by the Fusion Center, including the AMBER Alert, Emergency Missing Child Alert, and the Blue Alert.

