Gov. Ivey visiting Decatur-area Monday

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - Governor Kay Ivey has a full morning planned in north Alabama.

The Governor will make her first stop at the Cook Museum of Natural Science, recognized by USA Today as one of the best new museums. Gov. Ivey will meet with students, museum leadership, and members of the Cook family.

After the museum, Gov. Ivey will visit Austin Middle School to check out how they're using Learning Blade, the free STEM, and computer science career awareness toolbox.

The tool made available to all Alabama schools by a partnership with the state and Boeing.

Her last stop will be at Career Academies of Decatur.

This trip is dedicated to witnessing education in north Alabama.