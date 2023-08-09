ALABAMA (WHNT) – On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey will launch the statewide expansion of the global non-profit, the Imagination Library.

Country legend Dolly Parton began the Imagination Library in 1995 in order to help provide reading materials for children. The non-profit has gifted over 213,000,000 books since July 31, 2023.

The Imagination Library has recently expanded in states like Montana and California.

“Inspiring kids to love to read became my mission. In the beginning, my hope was simply to inspire the children in my home county but here we are today with a worldwide program that gives a book a month to well over 1 million children,” Parton said in a letter.

While the program has grown statewide, it has also expanded overseas. These locations include Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Joining the Governor will be the Department of Early Childhood Education’s acting secretary Dr. Jan Huane, the United Way of Madison County’s CEO and President Daniel Kasambria and Madison County Elementary School Alabama Reading Initiative (ARI) Specialist Kari Curtis.

Gov. Ivey will address the expansion on Wednesday, August 9, at the RSA Early Childhood Center in Montgomery.

Parents wanting more information on the Imagination Library program can find more information on the website.