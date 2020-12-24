Gov. Ivey shares favorite Christmas tradition

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Gov. Ivey delivers a Christmas message to share her favorite tradition and wish all a “Merry Christmas!”
As she recants the biblical Christmas story of the babe in the manger, she defines what Christmas means to her as it does to many Alabamians.
While Christmas Eve is among us, what Christmas traditions do you plan on fulfilling?
LATEST STORIES:
- Man dies after wreck on Hwy 20
- Marshall County Commissioners approve bid on mechanical CPR machines
- Boaz recovery facility helps residents battling substance use disorder
- Immigration court backlog hits record levels as hearings postponed due to COVID-19
- Reed: US adversaries having a good ‘chuckle’ with Trump’s veto of defense bill