MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is deploying 275 Alabama National Guard troops to address the “ongoing crisis at the Southern Border,” the governor’s office said Thursday.

Ivey joined 24 other Republican governors in signing a letter to President Joe Biden criticizing his administration’s border policies and arguing those policies “incentivize illegal immigration.”

The letter says the crisis at the Southern Border “extends to every state.”

In making the announcement about the troop deployment, Gov. Ivey said, “Every state has become a border state under the current policies, and Alabama remains committed to being an integral part of the mission to protect our Southern Border. The Alabama National Guard always stands ready to protect our citizens, and I thank our 275 troops, as well as their families, for their important service to our country.”

The letter from the governors’ says there have been nearly 6 million illegal border crossings since January 2021.

“Since you have taken office, there have been over 5.8 million illegal crossings at the southern

border. In addition, your Customs and Border Protection agency estimates 1.6 million crossers have evaded apprehension.”

Ivey’s statement does not detail how long the troops will be deployed or any details about their mission.