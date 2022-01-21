MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple community service agencies will receive funding to assist low-income families with utility costs during the cold winter and hot summer months.

Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to 18 agencies, totaling nearly $47 million.

“Alabama’s coldest and hottest times of the year hit many low-income residents particularly hard when they can struggle to pay their utility bills,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “These grants will provide extra funding to assist in lowering the costs for many of them so that they can stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer.”

Although the grants are awarded from a state level, local agencies manage the funds and receive applications from community members seeking assistance.

Here is a list of what was allocated to each agency:

$1.34 million to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale) 256-766-4330

(Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale) 256-766-4330 $3.62 million to Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone) 256-851-9800

(Madison and Limestone) 256-851-9800 $3.22 million to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan and Winston) 256-355-7843

(Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan and Winston) 256-355-7843 $3.9 million to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall and St. Clair) 256-638-4430

(Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall and St. Clair) 256-638-4430 $2.46 million to Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama Inc. (Autauga, Chilton, Elmore and Shelby) 205-755-1204

(Autauga, Chilton, Elmore and Shelby) 205-755-1204 $1.24 million to Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa) 256-825-4287

(Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa) 256-825-4287 $1.39 million to Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee) 334-821-8336

(Lee) 334-821-8336 $5.12 million to Mobile Community Action Inc. (Mobile and Washington) 251-457-5700

(Mobile and Washington) 251-457-5700 $2.57 million to Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Montgomery) 334-263-3474

(Montgomery) 334-263-3474 $3.12 million to Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike) 334-566-1712

(Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike) 334-566-1712 $3.31 million to Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox) 251-626-2646

(Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox) 251-626-2646 $2.28 million to Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega) 256-362-6611

(Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega) 256-362-6611 $5.97 million to Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa) 205-752-5429

(Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa) 205-752-5429 $1 million to Walker County Community Action Agency Inc. (Walker County) 205-221-4010

(Walker County) 205-221-4010 $3.06 million to Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston) 334-347-0881

(Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston) 334-347-0881 $510,922 to Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Pickens) 205-367-1283

(Pickens) 205-367-1283 $1.2 million to Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. (Macon and Russell) 334-727-6100

(Macon and Russell) 334-727-6100 $1.47 million to Community Action of Etowah County Inc. (Etowah) 256-546-9271

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.