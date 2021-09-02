Gov. Ivey issues supplemental State of Emergency for Ida recovery efforts

ALABAMA – Governor Kay Ivey has issued a supplemental state of emergency adding to the current state of emergency in place for Ida.

The secondary proclamation was issued to aid in the recovery of Ida evacuees in Alabama by allowing them to obtain emergency prescription refills.

“We currently have Ida evacuees staying in Alabama, and I want to ensure that our state is doing our part to bring any possible relief to them,” said Governor Ivey in a statement. “Following a tough storm, obtaining prescription refills can be problematic, and this supplemental state of emergency will enable these evacuees to safely and more easily get those refills. We will do all we can to help our friends in Louisiana and Mississippi get back on their feet, and I want to assure them that they are more than welcome to contact this office for assistance.”

Read the full proclamation here:

Under current law, an Alabama pharmacist can choose to give a patient an “emergency” refill of up to a 72-hour supply of medication if they cannot readily obtain formal refill authorization.

Under today’s proclamation, that 72-hour limit is extended, allowing the pharmacist to dispense a 30-day emergency supply of medication.

The proclamation retains existing safeguards to prevent abuse. Schedule II drugs cannot be prescribed on an emergency basis. The medicine must be essential to maintain life or to continue therapy for a chronic condition. The dispensing pharmacist must obtain verification of the original prescription The dispensing pharmacist must document the emergency refill.

