Gov. Ivey eases rule on nursing home visitations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Those with loved ones residing in nursing homes in Alabama will now have the opportunity to visit them indoors.

Governor Kay Ivey announced the new rule Tuesday as part of an update on COVID-19 measures. The rule, which goes into effect Friday, comes six months after nursing homes were put into lockdown.

Under the new rule, residents will be allowed one caregiver or visitor at a time, but social distancing and masks will be required.

