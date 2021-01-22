Gov. Ivey directs flags to fly at half-staff in honor of baseball icon Hank Aaron

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The following is an unedited press release provided by the Office of Governor Kay Ivey:
“I am directing flags be flown at half-staff immediately to honor baseball Hall of Famer, Henry
Louis “Hank” Aaron, who passed away this morning, January 22, 2021.
A native of Mobile, Hammerin’ Hank set numerous home run records throughout his baseball
career, which ranged from the Negro Leagues to the Major Leagues. From his legendary career
to his civil rights activism, he inspired many young boys and girls to pursue their dreams and
pursue excellence in whatever they do. Alabama is incredibly proud of our native son, and his
legacy will forever be etched in history.
On behalf of the state of Alabama, I extend my deepest sympathies to Hank’s family, friends and
former teammates.
The flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset today.”