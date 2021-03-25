Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency ahead of severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency for 28 counties Thursday ahead of severe weather heading to the state.
The state of emergency went into effect at 10 a.m. and affects Bibb, Blount, Choctaw, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hale, Jackson, Jefferson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marengo, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston counties.
“Once again, Alabama finds herself facing the threat of severe weather,” Ivey said in a statement. “I urge all Alabamians to closely monitor the weather system as it continues to impact portions of our state, especially if you are in the line of the highest risk storms. We will continue following this system and stand ready to provide any assistance we are able, should the need arise.”