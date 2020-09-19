Gov. Ivey awards nearly $3 million to help homeless programs, shelters statewide

Governor Kay Ivey has awarded over $2.6 million to help Alabamians who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless to obtain shelter.

The funds are coming from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants Program, and will enable 14 regional agencies to provide shelter, legal, and health services, as well as other assistance, to help individuals and families who face the possibility of losing their homes or are already homeless.



The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Some of that money is coming to north Alabama as well:

City of Florence – $169,312

City of Huntsville – $200,000

Marshall County Home Place – $30,000

The Right Place for Housing and Support – $300,000