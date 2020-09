Governor Kay Ivey has awarded nearly $750,000 to help state troopers continue to take impaired and dangerous drivers off the roads.

The governor awarded a $400,000 grant to ALEA to increase trooper presence on state highways.

She awarded the agency another $343,000 to continue a drug recognition program aimed at improving road safety.

The grant will let troopers work overtime and concentrate enforcement in areas shown to have a lot of crashes caused by alcohol and speeding.