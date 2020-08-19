Gov. Ivey awards $4.9 million for state’s highway safety enforcement campaigns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey awarded $4.9 million in grants in efforts to help make Alabama roads safer by preventing injuries and fatalities.

According to the press release, the state’s four regional traffic safety offices will use the funds to cover overtime for local police officers and sheriffs’ deputies who conduct extra patrols and checkpoints during peak travel times targeting speeding, seat belt violations, and drunken driving.

“Drivers who choose to drive impaired or disobey traffic laws are a danger to every other motorist on the road,” Ivey said. “These grants will support the police officers and sheriffs’ deputies who work long hours to enforce the law and provide a clear message to drive safely and responsibly in Alabama.”

Some funds will cover extra patrols during the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign from Aug. 19 to Sept. 7 and “Click It or Ticket” from May 24 to June 6, 2021, according to the governor’s office.

“ADECA is proud to work with Gov. Ivey, the four highway safety offices and local law enforcement agencies to help make Alabama’s roads safer for everyone traveling in our state,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

Gov. Ivey awarded the following grants to the regional traffic safety offices:

$1.36 million to the Franklin County Commission for the North Central Alabama Highway Safety Office. The office serves Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Fayette, Franklin, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Marion, Morgan, Pickens, Walker and Winston counties.

$1.57 million to the city of Opelika for the East Central Alabama Highway Safety Office which serves Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Elmore, Etowah, Jefferson, Lee, Macon, Randolph, St. Clair, Shelby, Talladega and Tallapoosa counties.

$1.01 million for the Southeast Alabama Regional Highway Safety Office at Enterprise State Community College. The office serves Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes, Montgomery, Pike, Russell and Tuscaloosa counties.

$970,672 to the Mobile County Commission for the Southwest Regional Highway Safety Office which serves Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Dallas, Escambia, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, Perry, Sumter, Washington and Wilcox counties.