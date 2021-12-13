Gov. Ivey awards $4.8 million to help child abuse victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Five North Alabama advocacy groups were awarded grants from Governor Ivey to help child abuse victims.
Ivey awarded grants totaling $4.8 million to help provide services to child victims of abuse, neglect and sexual assault as well as provide training and resources to local law enforcement and nonprofit agencies.
The local organizations awarded funds were:
- Morgan County Child Advocacy Center: $229,440
- The Child Advocacy Center of Marshall County: $144,000
- DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center, Inc.: $270,487
- Cramer Children’s Center: $583,680
- Serves Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence and Winston Counties
- National Children’s Advocacy Center: $597,983
- Serves DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan Counties
The grants are planned to help many nonprofit organizations provide services including forensic interviews, mental health services, medical services referrals, advocacy, community education and prevention services.
“Young victims deserve to have the same professional services and help given to them as adult victims,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “I commend these agencies that work daily to help those who have been harmed and work to prevent further abuse.”
There were 20 other organizations awarded these grants across the state.
- Russell County Child Advocacy Center: $66,240
- Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center: $109,440
- Serves Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Pike Counties
- The Children’s Advocacy Center of Cherokee County: $140,160
- Walker County Children’s Advocacy Center: $217,920
- Serves Walker and Marion Counties
- Escambia County Regional Child Advocacy Center, Inc.: $67,200
- Serves Conecuh, Escambia and Monroe Counties
- Family Counseling Center of Mobile, Inc.: $347,650
- West Alabama Children’s Advocacy Center: $83,520
- Serves Fayette, Lamar and Pickens Counties
- Covington County Child Advocacy Center, Inc.: $91,200
- Talladega County Child Advocacy Center, Inc.: $82,560
- Serves Clay, Coosa and Talladega Counties
- James M. Barrie Center for Children, Inc.: $260,160
- Serves Etowah County
- St. Clair Children’s Advocacy Center: $65,280
- Serves St. Clair County
- Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center, Inc.: $270,720
- Serves Autauga, Chilton and Elmore Counties
- CARE House, Inc.: $116,160
- Serves Baldwin County
- Prescott House Child Advocacy Center: $242,880
- Serves Jefferson County
- Calhoun/Cleburne Children’s Center, Inc.: $130,560
- Central Alabama Regional Child Advocacy Center: $105,600
- Serves Bibb, Dallas, Hale, Perry and Wilcox Counties
- Child Protect Inc.: $131,520
- Serves Montgomery County
- The Child Advocacy Center of Cullman, Inc.: $234,477
- Serves Cullman County
- Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center, Inc.: $281,280
Funds were made available by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Alabama Dept. of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants.