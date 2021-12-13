Gov. Ivey awards $4.8 million to help child abuse victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Five North Alabama advocacy groups were awarded grants from Governor Ivey to help child abuse victims.

Ivey awarded grants totaling $4.8 million to help provide services to child victims of abuse, neglect and sexual assault as well as provide training and resources to local law enforcement and nonprofit agencies.

The local organizations awarded funds were:

Morgan County Child Advocacy Center: $229,440

$229,440 The Child Advocacy Center of Marshall County: $144,000

$144,000 DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center, Inc.: $270,487

$270,487 Cramer Children’s Center: $583,680 Serves Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence and Winston Counties

$583,680 National Children’s Advocacy Center: $597,983 Serves DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan Counties

The grants are planned to help many nonprofit organizations provide services including forensic interviews, mental health services, medical services referrals, advocacy, community education and prevention services.

“Young victims deserve to have the same professional services and help given to them as adult victims,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “I commend these agencies that work daily to help those who have been harmed and work to prevent further abuse.”

There were 20 other organizations awarded these grants across the state.

Russell County Child Advocacy Center: $66,240

$109,440 The Children’s Advocacy Center of Cherokee County: $140,160

$217,920 Escambia County Regional Child Advocacy Center, Inc.: $67,200 Serves Conecuh, Escambia and Monroe Counties

$347,650 West Alabama Children’s Advocacy Center: $83,520 Serves Fayette, Lamar and Pickens Counties

$91,200 Talladega County Child Advocacy Center, Inc.: $82,560 Serves Clay, Coosa and Talladega Counties

$260,160 St. Clair Children’s Advocacy Center: $65,280 Serves St. Clair County

$270,720 CARE House, Inc.: $116,160 Serves Baldwin County

$242,880 Calhoun/Cleburne Children’s Center, Inc.: $130,560

$105,600 Child Protect Inc.: $131,520 Serves Montgomery County

$234,477 Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center, Inc.: $281,280

Funds were made available by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Alabama Dept. of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants.