MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey is requesting a rule change from the Alabama Supreme Court that would extend execution warrants deadlines.

On Monday, Ivey sent a letter to the members of the state Supreme Court detailing key issues found during her review of the state’s execution process alongside the Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm.

“In several recent executions, last-minute gamesmanship by death row inmates and their lawyers has consumed a lot of valuable time, preventing the department from carrying out its execution protocol between the conclusion of all legal challenges in the federal courts and the expiration of the death warrant issued by your court,” Ivey stated via the letter.

Ivey said the most significant problem is the longstanding court rule which limits the execution warrant to a single “execution date” of one 24-hour period. When combined with the Department of Corrections requiring executions to start at 6 p.m., the current rules in place require ADOC officials to stop all execution attempts at midnight of the execution date.

To amend the issue, Ivey asks the state Supreme Court to allow the commissioner of the ADOC to designate a new date when an execution is delayed. Ivey also wrote that Hamm is looking into moving the execution start time to earlier in the day.

You can read Gov. Kay Ivey’s letter in full below.