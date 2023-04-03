MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Gov. Kay Ivey and state leaders are launching a new plan to grow the state’s economy.

They’re calling it “The Game Plan,” — a package of bills meant to make Alabama more competitive with other states when it comes to job growth and attracting new businesses.

“Thank you for hiring me as your head coach,” Gov. Ivey said during the announcement made at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery.

It was an announcement filled with sports analogies, as Gov. Ivey compared passing these four bills to winning a ballgame. One bill would renew the Alabama Jobs Act, set to sunset this July.

It provides financial incentives for businesses that come to the state.

“When we think about 40 new job commitments and $22 billion worth of capital investment, it’s a reason to get excited. This is since 2015 when we first launched the Alabama Jobs Act,” Sen. Pro Tem Greg Reed (R-Jasper) said.

Another bill creates the Alabama Small Business Credit, aiming to better support underrepresented small businesses and those in rural areas.

“Alabama has to come outside that box. We can’t get stuck inside the box, where other states are doing these things, other states are developing minority- veteran-owned, women-owned businesses, they’re making sure that small business are thriving,” Sen. Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro) said.

Other highlights include faster development of job sites, and more transparency from the state Commerce Department in how businesses benefit from those financial incentives.

Legislative leaders from both parties attended to show their support for the plan Monday.

“Yes, I’ll say it again. Alabama is working. Let’s keep it that way by implementing the game plan,” Ivey said.

Lawmakers say they will begin considering these bills as early as Tuesday this week, when they return from spring break.