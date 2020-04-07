Gov. Ivey announces Ribbons of Hope campaign

(WHNT) – On Tuesday, April 7th, Governor Kay Ivey announced her “Ribbons of Hope” campaign at a ceremony at the Alabama State Capitol.

The "Ribbons of Hope" campaign was started to encourage Alabamians to tie ribbons around a tree or pole in their front yard to remind everyone to pray for medical personnel, first responders, and for one another.

This morning, several members of the faith community joined me to launch my “Ribbons of Hope” campaign to remind everyone to pray for medical personnel, first responders, & for one another. #RibbonsofHope #TogetherAL #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/DqjtiYq9Gc — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) April 7, 2020

Governor Ivey hopes these simple gestures will create unity among us and become a beacon of encouragement for everyone who sees them during these unprecedented times.

She says the tied ribbons will symbolize faith, hope, love, and prayer.

“As an effort to remind the people of Alabama we are all in this together, I ask that each household tie a ribbon in their front yard to remember our medical personnel, first responders and for the health and protection of our family and friends. Let’s use whatever ribbon we already have from a past celebration and may we see a beautiful array of color line our neighborhood streets," Governor Ivey said. “These ribbons will serve as a reminder to the people of our state that we are lifting each other in prayer, and that just like after the great flood in Genesis, we are mindful of the hope and promise of God during this pandemic.”

Several local pastors joined the governor today to officially tie the first “Ribbon of Hope” on a tree in front of the Alabama State Capitol.

The governor was joined by First Baptist Church of Montgomery Pastor Jay Wolf, 89.1 FM Faith Director of Ministry Relations Billy Irvin, Hutchinson Street Missionary Baptist Pastor Courtney Meadows, Alabama Baptist Convention Hispanic Ministries Coordinator Anel Robiyana, His Vessel Ministry Minister Jo Hancock, Former Pastor at Frazer United Methodist Church John Ed Mathison, as well as First Baptist Montgomery Lay Leader Soo Seok Yang.