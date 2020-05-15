Gov. Ivey announces proposal submissions for Alabama prison program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Corrections announced proposal submissions from teams to construct at least two new men’s prisons.

The following developer teams each submitted a proposal for evaluation:

Alabama Prison Transformation Partners: Star America; BL Harbert International; Butler-Cohen; Arrington Watkins Architects; and Johnson Controls, Inc

CoreCivic: CoreCivic; Caddell Construction; DLR Group; and R&N Systems Design

“The dire need for new prisons becomes more prevalent and evident with each passing day. It is no secret that our current facilities, which were constructed decades ago, are structurally failing, no longer can safely house inmates, and simply cannot provide the critical, 21st-century programming and rehabilitative services this population desperately needs to successfully reenter society,” Governor Kay Ivey said in a press release. “I am confident that this transformative initiative will improve our state’s infrastructure by replacing aging and dilapidated facilities that increasingly pose public safety risks and only will continue to unnecessarily drain taxpayers’ dollars. I remain committed, as I have from day one, to continue to work closely with the Legislature – on both sides of the aisle – throughout the procurement process. Frankly, I will not rest until we have an acceptable solution to this problem, which cannot be ignored and will not go away on its own.”

Proposals will be evaluated by a committee of stakeholders, including representatives from ADOC and the Alabama Department of Finance, including the Division of Construction Management. Once the evaluation is complete, the committee will make recommendations for awards to ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn.

The evaluation and recommendation period is expected to take about six weeks. Once a team is announced, a confidential negotiation period will follow. The agreed-upon financial terms are expected to be shared publicly by Fall 2020.