MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – Governor Kay Ivey announced the expansion of the Alabama First Class Pre-K program which will benefit 30 counties across the state, including five in North Alabama.

The expansion will initially add 69 classrooms in 30 counties this fall, providing seats for more than 1,200 children.

Colbert, DeKalb, Jackson, Limestone and Morgan County will all benefit from this expansion.

Jackson and Colbert County will each receive a new pre-K classroom, Limestone County will receive two new pre-K classrooms, Morgan County will receive three new pre-K classrooms and Dekalb County will receive four new pre-K classrooms.

“I am excited to see additional classrooms being awarded to areas of the state with low access and high rates of poverty. Providing all children, no matter their zip code, with a solid foundation in education, is critical to the future success of our state,” Governor Ivey said in a statement.

Last month, the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) ranked Alabama First Class Pre-K as the nation’s highest-quality state pre-kindergarten program for the 17th consecutive year.

“Through the leadership of Governor Ivey and the Alabama Legislature, Alabama’s state pre-k program continues to move toward the goal of serving 70% of Alabama’s population of 4-year-old children,” Dr. Jan Hume, Acting Secretary of the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education said in a statement. “Since the program’s creation in 2000, we continue to prioritize age-appropriate, impactful early learning and development experiences for children and their families.”

Pre-registration for the 2023-2024 school year will be open to all children four years of age on September 1, 2023.

To see the full list of locations of the new pre-K classrooms, click here.