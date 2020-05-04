GoFundMe set up for boy killed in apparent hunting accident near Birmingham

PINSON, Ala. (AP/WHNT) — Authorities say an 11-year-old boy is dead following an apparent hunting accident near Birmingham.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office says the child was hunting turkey with a group of people when the shooting occurred Friday morning.
A sheriff’s spokesperson says the boy’s father was with him at the time he was killed.
Authorities are investigating the death as an accident.
Al.com reports that a GoFundMe has been set up for the family and has raised more than $20,000.
