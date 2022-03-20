HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The U.S. has seen price increases on many products from food to gas. Supply chain issues stemming from early pandemic shutdowns made worse by the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine have resulted in widespread inflation. As the conflict continues and global supply on products like wheat is interrupted, Americans may see additional price increases at home.

“One of the other side effects of the conflict is actually that Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s largest producers of wheat,” said University of Huntsville Associate Professor of Economics Dr. Wafa Hakim Orman.

The International Food Policy Research Institute reports Russia and Ukraine produce a combined total of more than 34% of the world’s wheat exports.

Earlier this month, Ukraine banned the export of some products deemed necessary to supply food to Ukrainians, including wheat, oats, and live cattle. The Russian government has also stopped the export of wheat to several neighboring countries.

“The U.S. produces a lot of it’s own wheat, but limiting the global supply of wheat from these two countries will still push up the global price of wheat,” Orman said.

The U.S. Department of Labor reports the cost of consumer grain products has increased 7.8% in the past year.

The U.S. is a major producer of wheat. U.S. farmers produced an estimated 1.64 billion bushels of wheat last year according to the U.S. Department of Labor, and the majority of wheat imports into the United States come from Canada. Though the U.S. is unlikely to face a wheat shortage, Orman said if global prices rise, that price increase will eventually be reflected in grocery stores.

“Unless this is resolved reasonably soon, you can expect food prices to go up as well,” Orman said.

In the past year, prices have increased 7.9% according to the U.S. Department of Labor. This week the federal reserve announced an increase in interest rates to help combat widespread price increases.

“The Fed has decided to be a bit more aggressive,” Orman said. “They were initially saying, back in December, that they were going to raise interest rates three or four times this year, and now they’ve come out an said no we’re going to do it six times.”

Orman said she believes that the Federal Reserve’s decision to increase interest rates was made in part because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.