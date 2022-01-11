Get your Chronic Wasting Disease questions answered at public meeting

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – If you have questions about hunting in northwest Alabama after Chronic Wasting Disease was detected in a deer, you have a chance to ask the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

A public meeting will be held on Thursday, January 13 at 6 p.m. in the Norton Auditorium at the University of North Alabama.

Officials from ALDCNR’s Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division will provide information on new hunting regulations in the CWD Management Zone, which includes all of Colbert and Lauderdale Counties.

The first statewide case was detected in a sample of a white-tailed deer harvested in Lauderdale County.

CWD is a progressive, fatal disease that occurs among deer, elk, and moose that results in altered behavior in those animals.

Part of the new hunting regulations requires hunters to submit heads from all deer harvested within the CMZ at drop-off freezer locations or scheduled ADCNR sampling sites, which can be found here.

Hunting license and game check requirements remain in effect for all harvested white-tailed deer.