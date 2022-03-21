ALABAMA (WHNT) – Would you walk 100 miles…and walk 100 more? The Alabama Department of Public Health will be kicking off the annual 100 Alabama Miles Challenge for its fifth year, so here’s your chance.

ADPH will host a virtual kick off on Saturday, March 28, and encouraged interested Alabamians to register online for the annual 100 Alabama Miles Challenge that day. Any and all physical activity counts for the challenge, but organizers encourage participants to get those miles in at the state’s parks, nature preserves, and rivers with friends and family.

Tracking those miles will be a bit easier this year. ADPH is partnering with the Strava app – already familiar to many competitive runners/walkers. Participants need only download the app to their smartphone, link their account to the 100 Miles Challenge, and log their miles automatically on a multitude of wearables (such as Fitbits or smartwatches) or by manually inputting their miles in the app.

As participants log miles, they’ll receive electronic badges for milestones they reach and places they visit. The app also has options to create teams and compete with others. Those completing the challenge will receive coupons for purchases and partnering outdoor retailers. While 100 miles may seem like a big goal, organizers said just two miles a week will get you there.