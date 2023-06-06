ALABAMA (WHNT) — The perfect opportunity to get your kids away from their screens and enjoy some good old-fashioned summertime fun is coming up on Saturday, June 10, and it’s even free!

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is hosting its annual “Free Fishing Day” to cap off National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs June 3 through June 11.

Residents and out-of-state visitors will have the chance to fish for free in most public waters including freshwater and saltwater without buying a license.

“This is the perfect opportunity for non-anglers to test the fishing waters and to remind former anglers of all the fun they’ve been missing,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of ADCNR. “It’s also a day for kids to learn how fun and exciting fishing is, while giving families a chance to do something together outdoors.”

The Free Fishing Day also happens to take place during Alabama’s red snapper season. Officials say that while the typical fishing license requirements are waived, anyone fishing for red snapper will still need a $10 Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement. All of those details can be found here.

State Public Fishing Lakes will also still require a fishing permit, and fishing in a private pond requires the pond owner’s consent. Some piers could also require fees and permits. Anglers looking for a new public fishing spot are encouraged to check out the fishing section of www.outdooralabama.com.

To learn more about all things Free Fishing Day, you can visit Outdoor Alabama here.