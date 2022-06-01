GEORGIA (WRBL) – A Georgia man has been arrested after leading law enforcement officers on a chase that spanned three counties in two states. The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the individual involved as 24-year-old Lenny Brown, of Cartersville, GA.

According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began in Haralson County, Ga., Tuesday at around 7:20 a.m., when a Haralson County Deputy clocked a car being driven by Brown on I-20 at a speed of 140 MPH.

Photo of the scene from the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office

The HCSO deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the car, a green Honda Accord, did not stop and instead led the deputy on a chase into Cleburne County, Ala.

While in Cleburne County, the driver left I-20 and went through several backroads before getting on I-20 EB, making his way back into Georgia. Georgia State Patrol was called in to assist with the apprehension of the car.

GSP entered the chase around the Haralson/Carroll County line and performed a Precision Mobilization Technique, or PIT maneuver, on the Honda Accord in an effort to stop it.

The PIT maneuver was able to successfully bring the car to a stop, but Brown got out the car and ran away. A search perimeter was set up and multiple agencies joined the search.

Later, Brown was located and taken into custody in Carroll County.