LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – A Georgia law enforcement officer has died after being hit by a Lanett Police Officer during a high-speed pursuit along Interstate 85 in Chambers County, Alabama.

The Coweta County, Ga. Sheriff has identified the law enforcement officer as Deputy Eric Minix, a husband and father of three daughters.

“It is with great sadness that the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office shares the news that Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix died in the line of duty in the early hours of Thursday, January 4, 2024. Following the pursuit of a stolen vehicle which crossed into Alabama, and during the apprehension of the suspect, Eric was struck by a police car and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. DS Eric Minix was a dedicated Deputy and K9 Officer, but more importantly, he was a friend to everyone who knew him. Eric leaves behind a loving wife and three daughters. We have lost a good deputy. We have lost a good man. We have lost a good friend,” said the Coweta County Sheriff.

According to a statement from the Lanett Police Department, Minix died after being hit by a Lanett Police Officer during a high-speed pursuit along Interstate 85 in Chambers County, Alabama. The Lanett Police Officer has been put on administrative leave while pending an ALEA investigation.

Investigators say the chase began in Georgia and had crossed over into Alabama when the deadly crash occurred. Several Georgia agencies were involved in the pursuit involving a driver who allegedly stole a vehicle.

The driver was placed in custody.