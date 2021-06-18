Georgia charges man in death after Alabama charges dropped

Alabama News
Posted: / Updated:

Law.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A grand jury in Georgia has indicted a man for murder after an Alabama judge dismissed charges in the same killing because of a procedural error involving DNA evidence.

The woman’s body was found in Alabama after she disappeared in Georgia in 2015. A prosecutor in Columbus, Georgia says he’ll seek the death penalty if 51-year-old Stacey Gray is convicted.

Twenty-five-year-old Renee Eldridge was the daughter of a woman Gray was dating. She also reported being raped months earlier.

Her body was found in a creek, weighed down with a cinder block. Investigators say Gray’s DNA was found at both crime scenes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story