Georgia charges man in death after Alabama charges dropped

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A grand jury in Georgia has indicted a man for murder after an Alabama judge dismissed charges in the same killing because of a procedural error involving DNA evidence.

The woman’s body was found in Alabama after she disappeared in Georgia in 2015. A prosecutor in Columbus, Georgia says he’ll seek the death penalty if 51-year-old Stacey Gray is convicted.

Twenty-five-year-old Renee Eldridge was the daughter of a woman Gray was dating. She also reported being raped months earlier.

Her body was found in a creek, weighed down with a cinder block. Investigators say Gray’s DNA was found at both crime scenes.