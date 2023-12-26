(WHNT) — Prices at the pump have gone up slightly as we head toward New Year’s.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in Huntsville is $2.79, up by three cents from last week.

In Decatur, the price of gas is a little lower – sitting at $2.72. That’s only up two cents from this time last week.

And in Muscle Shoals, a gallon of gas will cost you $2.79, which is up a nickel from last week.

This is the first time gas prices have increased since September. AAA predicts prices could fluctuate as drivers continue traveling for the holidays.