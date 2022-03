BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Areas across Central Alabama experienced damage as storms brought strong winds and heavy flooding to the area Tuesday.

Moundville building damage (Courtesy: Mike Goodall)

Tree down in Moundville due to strong winds (Courtesy: Mike Goodall)

Moundville damage (Courtesy: Mike Goodall)

Moundville damage (Courtesy: Mike Goodall)

Two cars stalled, roadway blocked at Rosedale Drive near Homewood. Heading to get onto Hwy 280 (cbs42.com)

Flooding near Hellen Keller Blvd. in Tuscaloosa (Courtesy: Daniel Thaxton)

Downtown Birmingham flooding at 17th Street N and 5th Street N

Flooding in Tuscaloosa off 13th St and McFarland Blvd.