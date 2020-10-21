Gadsden woman arrested for using cocaine, other drugs while pregnant

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman after she tested positive for using drugs while pregnant.

Mary Grace Montgomery, 23, has been charged with chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment in which controlled substances are ingested, produced or distributed.

According to ECSO, Montgomery tested positive for using cocaine and Benzodiazepine while she was four months pregnant. She is still pregnant at this time.

Montgomery is currently being at the Etowah County Jail on a $10,000 bond. She will be placed in a drug treatment program and be under supervision upon her release.

