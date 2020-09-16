Gadsden parents arrested after 2-month-old child found with 12 fractured ribs, broken wrist

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Gadsden parents have been arrested after their 2-month-old child was found with 12 fractured ribs and a healing broken wrist.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Kylar Matthew Markley and 19-year-old McKayla Leigh Allen were arrested Sept. 3 and charged with aggravated child abuse.

Authorities say the Department of Human Resources was notified back in July that the 2-month-old child had quit breathing at a residence and was rushed to the hospital. The child was then taken to Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

It was at Children’s that the child was found to have 12 fractured ribs and a healing broken wrist that had been broken at least three different times. Both parents could not explain how the injuries occurred.

ECSO says the child is now in a safety plan and is “currently doing better.”

Markley and Allen were being at the Etowah County Jail on $50,000 bonds. They will now be supervised by ECSO.

