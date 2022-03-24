ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Gadsden man was arrested and charged with over 30 counts of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton said 44-year-old David Elijah Trimble was arrested and charged on Thursday, March 17 with 30 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of dissemination of obscene matter.

Along with the Rainbow City Police Department, the sheriff’s office searched a home in the 400 block of Wild Haven Circle in Gadsden where a device containing child images was found, according to Sheriff Horton.

Investigator Brandi Fuller told News 19 that the investigation started when she got a tip from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Trimble was taken to the Etowah County Detention Center and released on a $630,000 bond Tuesday.

Conditions of his bond state that he is not to have internet access, a smartphone or electronic devices and is not allowed unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 years old.

Fuller said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.