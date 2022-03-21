GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gadsden Police Department (GPD) is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the driveway of a residence last week.

According to GPD, officers responded to a call of someone being shot in the 2800 block of Cambron Street Friday night. Once on the scene, authorities discovered Juan Jaramillo in the driveway of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

Officers arrested a suspect, 24-year-old John Davidson, at the scene. He was charged with murder and placed at the Etowah County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.