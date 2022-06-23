ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gadsden man is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking another man with a machete Wednesday morning.

Junior Lorenza Pitts, 40, has been charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Deputies responded to a distress call on US Hwy 411 North, just outside the Gadsden City Limits. The officers discovered a man in the roadway covered in blood. The victim, later identified as Danny Lee Chamblee, stated he had been attacked by a man with a machete.

After obtaining information from the victim and witnesses, Pitts was taken into custody within 30 minutes of deputies and officers arriving on the scene. He is now being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $300,000 cash bond and must complete a mental evaluation.

Chamblee was taken to UAB hospital by survival flight. He has since undergone surgery and is in stable condition.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Etowah County Drug Unit and the Gadsden Police and Fire Departments.