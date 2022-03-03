GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday by the Gadsden Police Department after authorities became concerned with an infant’s well-being.

According to GPD, the Department of Human Resources became concerned about the female child who was living with her grandmother at the time, Wanda Lee Crouch.

An investigation was underway and a warrant was issued for Crouch’s arrest. She was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with aggravated child abuse.

The child was then taken to the hospital for evaluation and later placed in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Human Resources.

The incident is still under investigation by GPD at this time. Crouch, 75, is currently being held at the Etowah County Jail on a $100,000 bond.