Funeral for Rev. C.T. Vivian set for Thursday

In this Jan. 4, 2012 photo, civil rights activist C.T. Vivian speaks to a journalist at his home in Atlanta. Vivian has been named the new vice president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Vivian, a close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will be taking over the famed civil rights group co-founded by King that has been mired in turmoil over its management and finances in recent years. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA (AP) — The funeral for the Rev. C.T. Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King, is to be held Thursday.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the service will be private and open only to family, according to a news release from the C.T. and Octavia Vivian Museum and Archives. It’s scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, and will be streamed live online and broadcast by WSB-TV.

Vivian died at home in Atlanta of natural causes at age 95 on Friday, the same day that fellow civil rights leader U.S. Rep. John Lewis died.

