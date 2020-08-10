Fundraising ride set for Tuscaloosa officer injured in crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama police officers plan to use a motorcycle ride to raise money for a colleague injured in a recent crash.

Tuscaloosa officer Justin Taylor was off duty July 7 when his motorcycle crashed into a car that pulled in front of him.

Taylor suffered serious injuries and is still recovering a month later.

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley says fellow officers have organized a benefit motorcycle ride for Aug. 23. The $25 entry fee for riders and $5 for passengers will go to Taylor to help with his medical bills.