Alabama Freshwater Fishing license plates get fresh, new look

(WHNT) – The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that its “Freshwater Fishing” license plate got a makeover.

These new, redesigned plates are available through probate offices statewide and feature an Alabama bass and white crappie on a blue underwater background.

The vehicle tag can be personalized with up to six alphanumeric characters and costs an annual fee of $50.

For more information about the license plate, contact your local probate office or the ADCNR Fisheries Section at (334) 242-3471.

Proceeds from the sale of the license plate will support freshwater habitat enhancement, aquatic wildlife species protection, and restoration, conservation education, bass genetic research, sport fish disease research, invasive species management, and public water fish stockings.