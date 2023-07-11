(WHNT) — Freebie and McDonald’s lovers alike are in for a treat on July 13.

The company has announced for National French Fry Day it will be giving away free fries.

With no purchase necessary at participating locations, you can score any size of fries, free of charge.

The offer is exclusively available through the McDonald’s App meaning to redeem this offer you must use the McDonald’s app to order.

If you miss this, don’t worry! McDonald’s also offers free medium fries every Friday through its mobile app. However, on Fridays, you can only redeem the free fry offer with a minimum $1 purchase.