RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver was named Board President of the Alabama Sheriff’s Association (ASA) during their 2023 Winter Conference.

Oliver told News 19 that there are many issues that sheriff’s departments across the state are facing in 2023. He plans to work closely with each county sheriff as they decide how to move forward.

“I would like to accomplish just unity, where all the sheriffs are there and have a voice,” Oliver said. “Everybody has a voice.”

One of the biggest issues this year is the loss of revenue generated from gun permits. Starting this year, Alabama residents are no longer required to buy a gun permit to carry a firearm.

Oliver said that decision has cut revenue statewide by more than half. Now, they are looking to find new ways to supplement that revenue.